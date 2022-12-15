IOST (IOST) Tops One Day Volume of $5.01 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $153.01 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009166 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $902.76 or 0.05095247 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00501829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.