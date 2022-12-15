iPower (IPW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

iPower (NASDAQ: IPW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/12/2022 – iPower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2022 – iPower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2022 – iPower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2022 – iPower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – iPower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – iPower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – iPower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2022 – iPower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – iPower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of IPW opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. iPower Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). iPower had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iPower Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.