iPower (IPW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

iPower (NASDAQ: IPW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/12/2022 – iPower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of IPW opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. iPower Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iPower Inc alerts:

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). iPower had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iPower Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

Featured Stories

