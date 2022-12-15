iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on iPower to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

iPower Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ IPW opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.06. iPower has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of iPower

iPower ( NASDAQ:IPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iPower will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the second quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iPower

(Get Rating)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

See Also

