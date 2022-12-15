Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 4,207 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,020 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.42. 2,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,612. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $78.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

