Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS traded down C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.96. 78,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,653. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$45.26 and a one year high of C$74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.37. The company has a market cap of C$57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

