Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $3,588,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.73. 59,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,814. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

