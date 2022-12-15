Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.52% of Camden National worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Stock Down 1.6 %

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,513. The stock has a market cap of $600.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.74. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Camden National Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.