Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.07. 1,060,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,097,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

