Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.32 on Thursday, hitting $152.91. 101,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.25. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

