Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.10. 105,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

