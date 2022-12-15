Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,772. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

