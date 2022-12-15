Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,026,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,216,000 after purchasing an additional 992,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,757,000 after acquiring an additional 485,542 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.38. 38,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,512. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

