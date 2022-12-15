Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,729.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 370.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

NYSE:AGM traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.08. 1,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.61. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

