IPVERSE (IPV) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,479.82

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $23,479.82 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars.

