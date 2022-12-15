IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 1,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,677. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

Get IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.