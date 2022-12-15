iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,021 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,508. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15.

