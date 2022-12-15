iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.