iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,382,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,074. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41.

