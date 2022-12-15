iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,188,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,417,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 53,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

