iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 928,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 40,292,648 shares.The stock last traded at $28.55 and had previously closed at $28.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares China Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,605,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,443.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,020 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,440,000 after buying an additional 3,917,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,957,000.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

