iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

