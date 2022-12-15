iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 158,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,942,000 after buying an additional 326,461 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 152,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

