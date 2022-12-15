iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,354,941 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05.

