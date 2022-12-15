iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,354,941 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05.

