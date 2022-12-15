iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,354,941 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.