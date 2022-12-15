iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $99.47. 164,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,458. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

