iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

EMXF opened at $34.43 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.