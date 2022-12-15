iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Cut by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 87,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

