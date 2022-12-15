iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $782,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.45. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

