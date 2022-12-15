iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 573,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.