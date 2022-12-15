iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $109.71

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.71 and last traded at $109.74, with a volume of 2434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
