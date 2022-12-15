iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $109.71

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.71 and last traded at $109.74, with a volume of 2434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,149,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after buying an additional 250,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,342,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.