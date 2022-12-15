iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.4% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $399.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.20.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

