iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,538.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $60.42. 57,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,340. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.