iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR opened at $97.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.