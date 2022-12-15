iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Trimmed by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IJR opened at $97.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

