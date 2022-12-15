IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Up 6.3%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.59. 142,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,873,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISEE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,031. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.