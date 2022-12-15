J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.70.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJM opened at $154.17 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $156.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average is $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.