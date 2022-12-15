J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 161 ($1.98) to GBX 206 ($2.53) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 231.50 ($2.84).

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of SBRY traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 219.40 ($2.69). 1,806,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 208.37. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 303.60 ($3.72). The stock has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.60.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

