Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jabil also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.64-$2.04 EPS.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,557,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $6,813,725 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

