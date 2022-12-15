Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.95 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$8.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.83.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,687. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $6,813,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

