Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading 2.2% Higher

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.32. 607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Jacob Forward ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacob Forward ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.07% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacob Forward ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacob Forward ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.