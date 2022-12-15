Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

UNTY opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $282.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.03. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 37.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $358,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 894,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 102,972 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,817,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 222.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

