JasmyCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $170.54 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $170.54 million and approximately $25.40 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001875 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $892.57 or 0.05079284 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00500197 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.02 or 0.29636897 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.