Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $39.19 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.19 million and $68,593.88 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014043 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005646 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00236578 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02336945 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $69,883.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.