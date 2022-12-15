Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Up 3.1%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.66. 60,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 108,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Jianpu Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.