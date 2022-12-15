Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.66. 60,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 108,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Jianpu Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Institutional Trading of Jianpu Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jianpu Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

