J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JJSF opened at $156.04 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JJSF. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,434.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,796,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

