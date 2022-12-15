JOE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $354,828.61 (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, JOE has traded down 9% against the US dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $53.53 million and approximately $354,828.61 worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

