Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) CFO Sells $2,654,667.60 in Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.49. 7,602,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.29. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $2,231,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $1,416,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $21,639,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 196,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

