Jonathan Green Sells 52,623 Shares of ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) Stock

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 52,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $26,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Jonathan Green sold 31,901 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $15,312.48.
ASAP Price Performance
ASAP stock remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.32. ASAP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $18.29.
ASAP Company Profile
ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASAP (ASAP)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for ASAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.